Heisman winner Joe Burrow shines in LSU's national title win over Clemson

Heisman winner Joe Burrow shines in LSU's national title win over Clemson

Heisman winner Joe Burrow shines in LSU's national title win over Clemson

Joe Burrow set a college football record for touchdowns in a single season.

Burrow breaks record as LSU win national title

Joe Burrow led the LSU Tigers past the Clemson Tigers 42-25 in the College Football Playoff National...
SoccerNews.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


LSU captures the national championship as Joe Burrow caps the greatest season ever

LSU captures the national championship as Joe Burrow caps the greatest season everA national title. The Heisman Trophy. 64 TDs. LSU's star QB had a year for the ages.
FOX Sports - Published


Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview [Video]Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview

Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview The college football season will culminate in a showdown at Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans between the nation's two unbeaten..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:51Published

Dome Sweet Dome for LSU: Death Valley 81.4 miles from Superdome [Video]Dome Sweet Dome for LSU: Death Valley 81.4 miles from Superdome

While the Clemson Tigers have the distinct advantage of experience, having won two out of the last three national championships, the LSU Tigers have a distinct advantage of their own.

Credit: WXXVPublished

