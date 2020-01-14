Global  

Watch jetpack daredevils soar through China's 'Heaven's Gate'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Watch jetpack daredevils soar through China's 'Heaven's Gate'

Watch jetpack daredevils soar through China's 'Heaven's Gate'

Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet call themselves the "jetmen." Sporting jetpacks capable of roughly 250 miles per hour, a recent video shows the duo leaping from a helicopter to pass through a mountain's nail-biting natural archway.


The Frenchmen sailed through what's called the "Heaven's Gate" of China's Tianmen Mountain, before a crowd of onlookers below.

The organizers of the event say the equipment used can change direction and perform loops, with carbon fiber wings and four "reactors" for propulsion.

Reffet described the experience as a "bit scary." Fugen says it was "emotional" experience.




