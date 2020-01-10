'Discussions to come' on royals' move to Canada, says Trudeau

Trudeau's comments came after Queen Elizabeth agreed to Prince Harry and Meghan's wish for a more independent future after the British royal family held crisis talks on Monday to resolve a widening rift among the Windsors.

It comes after what the 93-year-old queen described as "very constructive discussions" between herself, Harry, his elder brother Prince William and his father and heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, at the monarch's rural Sandringham estate in eastern England.

Trudeau added that discussions about covering the family's security costs in Canada were also pending, but added that "there is a general feeling of appreciation for the Sussexes."