Wedding goes ahead despite erupting volcano

Credit: Jay-Ar Fortaleza/Randolf Evan Photography.

A couple celebrated their wedding in Cavite in the Philippines, despite the Taal volcano erupting around 20km away from the venue.

Chino Vaflor and Kat Palomar celebrated their wedding on Sunday, as tens of thousands were fleeing the area after lava erupted from the Taal volcano.

Randolf Evan, one of the photographers at the event, said that the bride and groom seemed "collected and calm" during the day, and that "we still were lucky despite what happened".

Mr Evan said: "We only started noticing unusual activity with the volcano around 2pm when we were already there.

It was spewing white smoke vigorously.