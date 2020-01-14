Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lev Parnas Seen With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner In Newly Surfaced Photo

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Lev Parnas Seen With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner In Newly Surfaced Photo

Lev Parnas Seen With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner In Newly Surfaced Photo

A photo has surfaced that shows Lev Parnas, who is facing multiple charges for campaign finance violations and was an associate of Rudy Giuliani, standing between Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RussiaTrumpBot

Sergey, Trump’s Handler RT @awelab1956: @MarkJacob16 @small1ldy1 Lev Parnas sold condos for Fred Trump. We've seen pics of Parnas at Ivanka's bd party, pics of Par… 14 hours ago

PStartek

Patricia Startek Lev Parnas Seen With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner In Newly Surfaced Photo https://t.co/WEQYXQWExb 22 hours ago

awelab1956

DaleWillResist📣 @MarkJacob16 @small1ldy1 Lev Parnas sold condos for Fred Trump. We've seen pics of Parnas at Ivanka's bd party, pic… https://t.co/bLIpvjFeOC 1 day ago

gyuszko1952

Jules Farkas @ICanBeAHandful @UROCKlive1 Lev, Lev, Lev Parnas...has anyone seen Lev Parnas? I don’t know who he is but I need to… https://t.co/sXdVo7KpYR 3 days ago

DanielLynch53

Jameson Rocks @tedcruz @ginadwalsh Hey Ted can you explain why Jared and Ivanka have top security clearances? Can you explain why… https://t.co/DTpS4oIZiR 5 days ago

phillb99

Phillip Begley Lev Parnas Seen With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner In Newly Surfaced Photo https://t.co/GinA90txpj 6 days ago

BaileyTremayne

Trey Okhethiwe Yisolele Told you tammuz was going to make things interesting! Bringing more chaos to the situation as usual! Fake governmen… https://t.co/KBrkM7fSWn 6 days ago

SantoroCat

Enatac Oh what a tangled web we weave, when we practice to deceive, Lev Parnas Seen With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner I… https://t.co/VQ7zqI169L 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.