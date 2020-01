Local Red Cross Worker Heading To Puerto Rico To Help Those Affected By Earthquakes 35 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:58s - Published He left Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. He left Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Local Red Cross Worker Heading To Puerto Rico To Help Those Affected By Earthquakes ENERGY CREWS ARE STILL WORKINGTO RESTORE POWER TO MORE THAN1,000 CUSTOMERS.IN PUERTO RICO TODAYTHOUSANDS OF PEOPLE REMAIN INSHELTERS AFTER SERIES OFEARTHQUAKES, THE STRONGEST,6.4 HIT LAST WEEK.MORE THAN 500 HOMES WEREDESTROYED OR SERIOUSLYDAMAGED.MANY RESIDENTS ARE AFRAID TORETURN HOME, BECAUSE THEFIERCE ANOTHER STRONG QUAKEWILL STRIKE.WELL STEADY STREAM OF REDCROSS WORKERS ARE ON THEIR WAYTO PUERTO RICO TO HELPEARTHQUAKE VICTIMS ONE LEFTPHILADELPHIA THIS MORNING, AJCOMMUNICATIONS MANAGER FROMTHE RED CROSS OF EASTERNPENNSYLVANIA, ONCE HE ARRIVEDLIVES IN PUERTO RICO FIRSTMISSION WILL BE TO HEAD TO ONEOF THE MANY SHELTERS IN PLACEFOR THE VICTIM.JUST BEING ABLE TO COMEALONGSIDE, MEME HAVE BEENAFFECTED BY, EXTREMELYIMPORTANT, LET THEM KNOWTHEY'RE NOT ALONE, THERE AREOTHER PEOPLE HERE TO SUPPORTTHEM.SAYS HE ALSO PLANS TO HELPVICTIMS START THE PROCESS OFGETTING BACK INTO THEIR HOMES.





