Francois: Public should help fund Brexit day bongs

Conservative MP Mark Francois has backed the prime minister’s endorsement to crowdfund the ringing of Big Ben on January 31st at 23:00 GMT to mark the UK’s departure from the European Union.

He also pledged to match a £1,000 donation by LBC Radio’s Nick Ferrari.

Report by Connerv.

