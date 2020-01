Man Arrested, Charged With Arson In Massive Bound Brook Fire 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:26s - Published Man Arrested, Charged With Arson In Massive Bound Brook Fire Police say 28-year-old Juan Padilla has been charged with arson and is being held at the Somerset County Jail in connection to a fast-moving fire that destroyed two apartment complexes under construction in Bound Brook, New Jersey. CBSN New York's Dana Tyler reports.

