Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Billie Eilish Set to Perform Title Track 'No Time to Die' for 007 Franchise | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
Billie Eilish Set to Perform Title Track 'No Time to Die' for 007 Franchise | THR News

Billie Eilish Set to Perform Title Track 'No Time to Die' for 007 Franchise | THR News

Billie Eilish Set to Perform Title Track 'No Time to Die' for 007 Franchise | THR News
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rashidaldosari

rashid al dosari RT @AFPceleb: Billie Eilish to perform the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film. The 18-year-old Grammy nominee is the youngest art… 9 seconds ago

Matth2t1h

Matth2t1h 007 No Time To Die: Bad Guy Artist Billie Eilish To Perform Title Song https://t.co/SbW4krl0Ng 28 seconds ago

Durlenee

~ Durlenee ~ RT @THR: Billie Eilish (@billieeilish) has been officially unveiled as the musician to perform the title track for #NoTimeToDie, becoming t… 3 minutes ago

gadamsott

greg adams RT @ThatEricAlper: Billie Eilish has been officially unveiled as the musician to perform the title track for the latest 007 film, No Time t… 15 minutes ago

1REsparza

R. RT @EW: Billie Eilish to perform title song for James Bond film No Time to Die https://t.co/tsltoOjFV9 26 minutes ago

FuhrerRojo

elFührerRojo 007 No Time To Die: Bad Guy Artist Billie Eilish To Perform Title Song https://t.co/Odx0qgeC4F https://t.co/jucl5YVbPR 28 minutes ago

HitUpAnge

Hit Up Ange RT @tourbuzznz: @BillieEilish To Perform Title Song For #JamesBond Film No Time To Die https://t.co/LomyA4bdd4 34 minutes ago

naimdavid

Naim David RT @JumpCut_Online: It's official! Billie Eilish will perform the title song for #NoTimeToDie, which she has written with her brother. Ei… 55 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish: James Bond Theme Song 'Huge Honor' [Video]Billie Eilish: James Bond Theme Song 'Huge Honor'

(Reuters) - American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish said on Tuesday she was honored to have been chosen to write and record the theme song from the upcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die.”..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published

Did Beyoncé Just Drop A Hint That She Is Involved With The New James Bond Movie? [Video]Did Beyoncé Just Drop A Hint That She Is Involved With The New James Bond Movie?

Just like all James Bond thriller movies, the upcoming "No Time To Die" needs a great theme song. The film is premiering in a few months but there's no word yet on who will be singing the title song...

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.