Billie Eilish Set to Perform Title Track 'No Time to Die' for 007 Franchise | THR News

Naim David RT @JumpCut_Online : It's official! Billie Eilish will perform the title song for #NoTimeToDie , which she has written with her brother. Ei… 55 minutes ago

Hit Up Ange RT @tourbuzznz : @BillieEilish To Perform Title Song For #JamesBond Film No Time To Die https://t.co/LomyA4bdd4 34 minutes ago

greg adams RT @ThatEricAlper : Billie Eilish has been officially unveiled as the musician to perform the title track for the latest 007 film, No Time t… 15 minutes ago

~ Durlenee ~ RT @THR : Billie Eilish ( @billieeilish ) has been officially unveiled as the musician to perform the title track for #NoTimeToDie , becoming t… 3 minutes ago

rashid al dosari RT @AFPceleb : Billie Eilish to perform the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film. The 18-year-old Grammy nominee is the youngest art… 9 seconds ago