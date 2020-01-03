Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Break Up After 9 Years of Dating

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Break Up After 9 Years of Dating According to US Weekly, the couple recently called it quits.

An unnamed source told the publication, "Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup." Rumors of a potential split began to surface after the couple stopped celebrating holidays together.

Details surrounding the rumored breakup have yet to be confirmed, but the couple's last public appearance together was in August.

The last time Hudgens posted a picture of her rumored ex was on Halloween.

The two met on the set of 'High School Musical' while Hudgens was dating co-star Zac Efron.