Democrats Return To Presidential Primary Debate Stage Tuesday Night 51 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:55s - Published Democrats Return To Presidential Primary Debate Stage Tuesday Night CBS 11 Political Reporter Jack Fink has a preview as the Democratic presidential candidate field narrows.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders clash ahead of debate The Democrats will hold 2020's first presidential debate Tuesday night in Iowa, where voters will...

CBS News - Published 12 hours ago



The leading 2020 Democrats’ climate change plans, explained When it comes to fighting climate change, the Democratic candidates agree: It’s critical that the...

PolitiFact - Published 11 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Tom Patterson @jentaub New in Washington this election is the statewide presidential primary March 10. GOP has always had a prima… https://t.co/29Fm7PW2ao 3 days ago