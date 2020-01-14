New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Visits Puerto Rico After Earthquakes 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:49s - Published New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Visits Puerto Rico After Earthquakes The governor is among New York leaders on the ground in Puerto Rico; trying to helping the island recover from the recent earthquakes; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Jason Anthony The Transit Guru New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Visits Puerto Rico After Earthquakes https://t.co/UXA8pTcHlA via @YouTube 26 minutes ago News UNIT New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Visits Puerto Rico After Earthquakes https://t.co/LmbCz4D0Tv via @YouTube 50 minutes ago The Tornado News New York Governor Andrew Cuomo visits Puerto Rico to assess damage from earthquakes. https://t.co/ayTkbzOD7J 53 minutes ago