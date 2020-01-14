Global  

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Visits Puerto Rico After Earthquakes

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Visits Puerto Rico After Earthquakes

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Visits Puerto Rico After Earthquakes

The governor is among New York leaders on the ground in Puerto Rico; trying to helping the island recover from the recent earthquakes; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
