Trouble Down Under: Parasite Leaves Man With 'Stony Hard' Testicle
There’s no good place for parasitic worms to wreak havoc in the human body.
But Gizmodo reports an 80-year-old patient in India developed a particularly unfortunate case.
The man’s worm infection left him with a massively swollen, calcified right testicle.
The man had visited the doctor complaining of blood in his urine.
It's a common sign of a urinary tract infection.
But when examined, doctors spotted that he had a “grossly enlarged” right testicle next to his normal left testicle.