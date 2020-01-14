Global  

Trouble Down Under: Parasite Leaves Man With 'Stony Hard' Testicle

There’s no good place for parasitic worms to wreak havoc in the human body.

But Gizmodo reports an 80-year-old patient in India developed a particularly unfortunate case.

The man’s worm infection left him with a massively swollen, calcified right testicle.

The man had visited the doctor complaining of blood in his urine.

It's a common sign of a urinary tract infection.

But when examined, doctors spotted that he had a “grossly enlarged” right testicle next to his normal left testicle.
