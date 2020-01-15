Global  

New Podcast Series Includes First-Hand Accounts Of Women Assaulted By Bill Cosby

New Podcast Series Includes First-Hand Accounts Of Women Assaulted By Bill CosbyThe first two episodes of "Chasing Cosby" are out today.
New Podcast Series Includes First-Hand Accounts Of Women Assaulted By Bill Cosby

A NEW POD CAST SERIESINCLUDES FIRST HAND ACCOUNTSOF THE WOMAN WHO SAY THAT THEYWERE DRUG, AND ASSAULTED BYBILL COSBY.IT ALL STARTED WITH ANDREACONN STAN.SHE CARRIED BURDEN OF BEINGONLY ONE OF THE 60 PLUSVICTIMS WHOSE CASE COULD BETRIED IN THE COURT OF LAW.IT WAS NOT GOING TO BE EASETOY COME FORWARD AND SAY THETRUTH ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED TOME, BUT I WAS REALLY FIGHTINGFOR MANY OTHERS AS WELL.CONSTANT SAT DOWN WITHWRITER, POD CAST HOST NICKIEGAN, FINALLY TELLING HER SIDEOF THE STORY OUTSIDE OF THECOURT.OTHER WOMAN WHO SAID THEY WEREVICTIMS SPEAK OUT, AS WELL.COSBY'S IN JAIL SERVING THREETO 10 YEAR PRISON SENTENCE FORDRUGGING AND SEXUALLYASSAULTING CONSTAND IN 2004.FIRST TWO EPISODES, CHASING




citizenrobert

Robert Phillips RT @citizenrobert: My latest piece on "trust" for Management Today. Includes latest findings from Trust Delusion project (first podcast in… 2 days ago

citizenrobert

Robert Phillips My latest piece on "trust" for Management Today. Includes latest findings from Trust Delusion project (first podcas… https://t.co/kzNe9N09bq 6 days ago

Turk0219

Scott Turken Part 3 of @WonderyMedia’s Brady-Manning series. It includes the first of Brady’s Super Bowl wins and Peyton’s playo… https://t.co/dL6QPQb6FW 1 week ago


