Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Top 10 CGI Fails in Hollywood Movies

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:05s - Published < > Embed
Top 10 CGI Fails in Hollywood Movies

Top 10 CGI Fails in Hollywood Movies

How much money did they pay for this?

For this list, we’re taking a look at movies with sizable budgets that totally dropped the ball in the CGI department.

These aren’t necessarily their worst uses of CGI in movies, as we already have a list for that.

Rather, the focus is more on huge errors in judgement and execution.

Our countdown includes films such as “Black Panther” (2018), “The Lion King” (2019) & “Green Lantern” (2011).

Which big budget movie do YOU think had the worst CGI Fail?

Let us know in the comments!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 CGI Fails in Hollywood Movies

How much money did they pay for this?

For this list, we’re taking a look at movies with sizable budgets that totally dropped the ball in the CGI department.

These aren’t necessarily their worst uses of CGI in movies, as we already have a list for that.

Rather, the focus is more on huge errors in judgement and execution.

Our countdown includes films such as “Black Panther” (2018), “The Lion King” (2019) & “Green Lantern” (2011).

Which big budget movie do YOU think had the worst CGI Fail?

Let us know in the comments!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Snowx2k5

Neil T Top 10 CGI Fails in Hollywood Movies https://t.co/x00ENCDvn0 via @YouTube 38 minutes ago

7HIELD_

Kyndle Nance 🤜🏾🎇🎆🤛🏾 #BelieveInTheFight Top 10 CGI Fails in Hollywood Movies https://t.co/Y4sPs1ILzw via @YouTube 56 minutes ago

TweetsTdl

The Marvel Maniac Top 10 CGI Fails in Hollywood Movies https://t.co/PBiLN54I9x via @YouTube 1 hour ago

CLIQUE6

CLIQUE6° Top 10 CGI Fails in Hollywood Movies https://t.co/hgY3izIilL | CLIQUE6° 2 hours ago

zephyrgrimoire

Richter Top 10 CGI Fails in Hollywood Movies https://t.co/zm90nYxWVR 2 hours ago

clementineart

Lydia Top 10 CGI Fails in Hollywood Movies https://t.co/uhe0FvR08b 2 hours ago

savageamanduh

R. Lee Top 10 CGI Fails in Hollywood Movies https://t.co/yvBLttWv7U 2 hours ago

lucianolima_mvp

Stetson Top 10 CGI Fails in Hollywood Movies https://t.co/xka1kS8qzS 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Worst CGI Movie Villains (Live-Action) [Video]Top 10 Worst CGI Movie Villains (Live-Action)

These are the worst CGI villains in live-actions movies. The heroes couldn’t protect our eyes from these horrible looking villains. For this list, we're looking at the worst-looking..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:56Published

Top 10 Disappointing Movies of the Last Decade [Video]Top 10 Disappointing Movies of the Last Decade

Hollywood, we’re not mad . . we’re just disappointed… very, very disappointed. Welcome to WatchMojo, and today we’ll be counting down our picks for the Top 10 Disappointing Movies of the..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.