Bay Area Startup Says Russian Military Unit Is Hacking Ukrainian Gas Company

Bay Area Startup Says Russian Military Unit Is Hacking Ukrainian Gas Company

Bay Area Startup Says Russian Military Unit Is Hacking Ukrainian Gas Company

A Bay Area startup has been tracking a Russian military hacking unit called the GRU for the past five years.

They say the GRU hacked the Democratic National Committee in 2016 and it is now hacking a Ukrainian gas company.

Kiet Do reports.

(1-14-2020)
