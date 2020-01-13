Global  

'Existential threat': Report warns on China risk to human rights

'Existential threat': Report warns on China risk to human rights

Human Rights Watch report highlights abuses against Uighur minorities, activists in Hong Kong and warns of global risks.
China is global threat to individual freedoms, says new Human Rights Watch report

China is global threat to individual freedoms, says new Human Rights Watch reportThe Chinese government fears “people’s desire for democracy”...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Eurasia Review


China Poses an ‘Existential Threat’ to International Human Rights, Says Rights Group After Director Barred From Hong Kong


TIME - Published


Anon17480679

Anon RT @AJEnglish: 'Existential threat': Report warns on China risk to human rights https://t.co/kQrLnVZrm7 2 minutes ago

shiroihamusan

小白鼠先生😷 RT @CBCNews: The report warns that China's growing political influence and efforts to censor people abroad pose an "existential threat to t… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong Denies Entry To Human Rights Watch Director [Video]Hong Kong Denies Entry To Human Rights Watch Director

Kenneth Roth says he was barred from entering Hong Kong. He was set to release a report critical of China&apos;s human rights record.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:26Published

Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong [Video]Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong

Immigration officials have stopped the executive director of Human Rights Watch from entering Hong Kong. Kenneth Roth says he was visiting the city to release his organization&apos;s world human..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

