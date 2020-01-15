Global  

The Dems debate: War, trade, and a woman in the WH

The Dems debate: War, trade, and a woman in the WH

The Dems debate: War, trade, and a woman in the WH

Six Democrats squared off in Iowa Tuesday night, with the issue of war, trade and a woman in the White House taking center stage.

It&apos;s the final chance for candidates to make their case to a national audience before the party&apos;s presidential nominating process kicks off on February 3.

Michelle Hennessy has the highlights.
