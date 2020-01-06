Global  

Stokes named cricketer of the year in ICC awards

Stokes named cricketer of the year in ICC awards

Stokes named cricketer of the year in ICC awards

Ben Stokes has been named men’s cricketer of the year in the International Cricket Council’s 2019 awards.

We take a look back over his career so far.
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli win top ICC awards

Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run...
IndiaTimes - Published


