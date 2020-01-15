Television Transformation Must Be Driven by Consumer Experience, 605’s Levine

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), everything on display - whether it is a synthetic burger or a TV ad - is presented as technology.

But that is the kind of optimism that is applied to every business sector that finds itself at the mind-expanding show.

Whilst at the show in January, Noah Levine, chief revenue officer at 605, a technology company helping advertisers use data to better target TV ads, reflected on the technology-driven pace of change in the TV and advertising industries.

He spoke about industry imperatives in this video interview with Beet.TV.

"It's about the audience and consumer experience with television," he says.

"It can't (that) be 20% of the time spent during a program (is spent) watching ads.

"(Broadcasters must) retain that audience, when so much of the marketplace has the option of buying their way out of the ad support in the television ecosystem." Levine, most recently at senior executive at FOX Networks, was alluding to subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services, which have experienced a rapid rise in popularity as a segment of the viewer marketplace has chosen to pay for ad-free programming.

All of that and more is keeping companies on their toes.

"And so, there's a huge amount of dynamism in terms of the conversation and the solutions that are taking place, to really let television rise above, and to continue being the premium entertainment, news and advertising medium," Levine adds.

"Television can do a lot more than what it has historically done." Noah Levine will be speaking at the Beet Retreat in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on February 5 to 7, 2020.