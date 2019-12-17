Global  

Michael Flynn Asks To Withdraw Guilty Plea

The desire to change the plea comes days after prosecutors said Flynn should go to jail for lying to the FBI.
Ex-Trump aide Michael Flynn seeks to withdraw guilty plea

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn filed court...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Sify•CBS News•Daily Caller•TIME•Reuters•euronews•NYTimes.com•FOXNews.com


Michael Flynn withdraws guilty plea, accuses prosecutors of acting in 'bad faith'

Prosecutors have recommended an imprisonment of up to six months for the former national security...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com•Reuters



