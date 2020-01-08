Will We Ever See Meghan Markle Wear a Tiara Again After Stepping Down as a ‘Senior Royal’? 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:07s - Published Will We Ever See Meghan Markle Wear a Tiara Again After Stepping Down as a ‘Senior Royal’? Meghan Markle may have not had the title of Princess but she looked very much like one during her nuptials to Prince Harry donning a gorgeous tiara she borrowed from Queen Elizabeth. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.