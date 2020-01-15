|
B-Town salutes courage, sacrifice of Indian soldiers on Army Day
B-Town salutes courage, sacrifice of Indian soldiers on Army Day
Bollywood celebrities such as Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra and Nimrat Kaur wished the soldiers of Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day on Wednesday.
