Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

B-Town salutes courage, sacrifice of Indian soldiers on Army Day

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
B-Town salutes courage, sacrifice of Indian soldiers on Army Day

B-Town salutes courage, sacrifice of Indian soldiers on Army Day

Bollywood celebrities such as Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra and Nimrat Kaur wished the soldiers of Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day on Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

#ArmyDay: Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra and other B-Town celebs salute the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers

Bollywood celebrities such as Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra and Nimrat Kaur wished the soldiers of...
Bollywood Life - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

tellychakkar

Tellychakkar.com B-Town wished the soldiers of the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day. #IndianArmy #BTown #TellyChakkar https://t.co/ZpJrtE5lel 52 minutes ago

Andhravilasnews

andhravilas B-Town salutes courage, sacrifice of Indian soldiers on Army Day https://t.co/KHlGZDMRw5 5 hours ago

thenglishpost

The English Post B-Town salutes courage, sacrifice of Indian soldiers on #ArmyDay https://t.co/3W1jPD5Sud #ArmyDay2020 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.