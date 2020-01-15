This Day in History: Packers Face Chiefs in First Super Bowl

This Day in History: Packers Face Chiefs in the First Super Bowl January 15, 1967 At the Los Angeles Coliseum, the Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 35-10.

That historic first-game was played before a non-sell-out crowd of 61,946 people.

Green Bay scored three touchdowns in the second half to defeat Kansas City.

For their win, each member of the Packers collected $15,000.

At the time, the amount was the largest single- game payout in the history of team sports.

Today, a 30-second Super Bowl commercial can cost as much as $2.5 million.

Between 130 and 140 million people watch at least part of the game.