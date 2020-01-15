Global  

Sen. Peter Lucido reportedly told female reporter boys 'could have a lot of fun with you'

Sen. Peter Lucido reportedly told female reporter boys 'could have a lot of fun with you'



Michigan State Sen.

Peter Lucido (R – Shelby Township) is under fire after telling a female reporter at the Capitol building that high school boys "could have a lot of fun with you."
Recent related news from verified sources

Michigan lawmaker apologizes for comments to female reporter

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker apologized Wednesday a day after telling a young female...
Seattle Times - Published

Michigan lawmaker to female reporter: High school boys could 'have a lot of fun' with you

Sen. Peter Lucido made the comments while surrounded by a group of male high school students, who...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

ibrakeforjake

brownie Sen. Peter Lucido reportedly told female reporter boys 'could have a lot... https://t.co/7RTK8goDXH via @YouTube 2 hours ago

EndShamingNow

End Shaming Now RT @wxyzdetroit: State Sen. Peter Lucido issued this statement after telling a female reporter that boys "could have a lot of fun with you.… 3 hours ago

Blakfire40

Dennis Celery RT @FOX2News: Sen. Peter Lucido reportedly told a female reporter that boys "could have a lot of fun" with her during an interview: https:/… 3 hours ago

FOX2News

FOX 2 Detroit Sen. Peter Lucido reportedly told a female reporter that boys "could have a lot of fun" with her during an intervie… https://t.co/ZJv9tTPaxs 4 hours ago

daved1948

David DeSmet Sen. Peter Lucido reportedly told female reporter boys 'could have a lot of fun with you' https://t.co/wVX1PZtQje 4 hours ago

lisathompson36

lisa thompson Sen. Peter Lucido reportedly told female reporter boys 'could have a lot of fun with you' https://t.co/RBxKha715f 4 hours ago

wxyzdetroit

WXYZ Detroit State Sen. Peter Lucido issued this statement after telling a female reporter that boys "could have a lot of fun wi… https://t.co/Usn9Qs8UBU 4 hours ago

trevormail

Trevor Boyer Female reporter in state senate chambers: “I tried to interview Sen. Peter Lucido. He told me a group of schoolboys… https://t.co/kVdALnlhfq 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michigan Senator Reportedly Told Reporter: School Boys 'Could Have A Lot Of Fun' With You [Video]Michigan Senator Reportedly Told Reporter: School Boys 'Could Have A Lot Of Fun' With You

Michigan State Senator Peter Lucido is facing a number of questions over a comment he made to a female reporter regarding how much “fun” high school boys could have with her.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:40Published

Jim Ananich on Lucido [Video]Jim Ananich on Lucido

Michigan Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich reacts to Sen. Peter Lucido reportedly telling a female reporter boys 'could have a lot of fun with you'

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:17Published

