Meghan Markle's Father May Testify Against Her In Court

Meghan Markle's Father May Testify Against Her In Court

Meghan Markle's Father May Testify Against Her In Court

Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, could end up testifying against her in court, According to CNN, the potential legal battle would center around her treatment in the UK media.

Markle filed suit last year against the Mail on Sunday newspaper for allegedly unlawfully publishing a letter she wrote to her father.

The Mail on Sunday and parent company Associated Newspapers argue that there was "huge and legitimate" public interest.

It's not yet clear whether Markle will testify, should the case reach court.

Legal documents appear to show Meghan's father has been co-operating with the defense, making him a likely witness.

The Mail on Sunday told CNN that it would not make any official comment.
Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle could face father in court

The tabloid has filed documents that indicate her father will be a "key witness" for their defense.
CBS News - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust JaredReuters


Meghan Markle's father could testify in royal lawsuit over private letter, documents show

Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle, could be called to testify as a defense witness in...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineReuters



