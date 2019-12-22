Police on scene as man slides down London's famed Tower Bridge 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:24s - Published Police on scene as man slides down London's famed Tower Bridge A man was spotted sliding from near the top of London's iconic Tower Bridge at 5pm on Wednesday (January 15). Video shows emergency responders on the scene and a large crowd gathered. 0

The filmer told Newsflare: "I was just on my evening jog and noticed a lot of commotion on the bridge and loads of police about, then I went closer and noticed a person slowly coming down from the top, from which he climbed!"





