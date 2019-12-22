Global  

Police on scene as man slides down London's famed Tower Bridge

A man was spotted sliding from near the top of London's iconic Tower Bridge at 5pm on Wednesday (January 15).

Video shows emergency responders on the scene and a large crowd gathered.
The filmer told Newsflare: "I was just on my evening jog and noticed a lot of commotion on the bridge and loads of police about, then I went closer and noticed a person slowly coming down from the top, from which he climbed!"




