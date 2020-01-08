Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Safe Bulkers (SB), down about 4.6% and shares of Dorian LPG (LPG) down about 3.9% on the day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Safe Bulkers (SB), down about 4.6% and shares of Dorian LPG (LPG) down about 3.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by PBF Energy (PBF), trading lower by about 4.4% and Delek US Holdings (DK), trading lower by about 4.2%.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Friday Sector Laggards: Transportation Services, Sporting Goods & Activities [Video]Friday Sector Laggards: Transportation Services, Sporting Goods & Activities

In trading on Friday, transportation services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Diamond S Shipping (DSSI), down about 7.4% and..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Precious Metals [Video]Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Precious Metals

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL), down..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.