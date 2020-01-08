Wednesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks 19 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published Wednesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Safe Bulkers (SB), down about 4.6% and shares of Dorian LPG (LPG) down about 3.9% on the day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wednesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Safe Bulkers (SB), down about 4.6% and shares of Dorian LPG (LPG) down about 3.9% on the day. Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by PBF Energy (PBF), trading lower by about 4.4% and Delek US Holdings (DK), trading lower by about 4.2%.





