Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension

Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension The extraordinary resignation of the entire Russian government was announced by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday.

Medvedev will also resign.

The move comes in response to proposed constitutional amendments by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The amendments would diminish the powers of the presidency while strengthening the powers of parliament and the prime minister.

If Putin was to re-assume the role of prime minister once his term as president has ended, the amendments could help Putin to extend his already decades-long rule over Russia.

Putin employed a similar strategy in 2008 by swapping roles from prime minister to president.

His presidential term ends in 2024.

In his televised statement, Prime Minister Medvedev stated the government was resigning to make room for the sweeping changes.

Putin has already nominated a replacement for prime minister, Federal Taxation Service head Mikhail Mishustin.

President Vladimir Putin, via CNN