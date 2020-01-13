Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension

Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension

Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension The extraordinary resignation of the entire Russian government was announced by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday.

Medvedev will also resign.

The move comes in response to proposed constitutional amendments by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The amendments would diminish the powers of the presidency while strengthening the powers of parliament and the prime minister.

If Putin was to re-assume the role of prime minister once his term as president has ended, the amendments could help Putin to extend his already decades-long rule over Russia.

Putin employed a similar strategy in 2008 by swapping roles from prime minister to president.

His presidential term ends in 2024.

In his televised statement, Prime Minister Medvedev stated the government was resigning to make room for the sweeping changes.

Putin has already nominated a replacement for prime minister, Federal Taxation Service head Mikhail Mishustin.

President Vladimir Putin, via CNN
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Russian prime minister and government resign after Vladimir Putin speech

The unexpected announcement, which came shortly after Mr. Putin proposed a nationwide vote on...
Hindu - Published

Putin back-pedals on Russian mercenaries in Libya

Russian President Vladimir Putin personally commented on the participation of Russian mercenaries in...
PRAVDA - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

hogmd69

Eric Blomquist ❌🇺🇸 Deplorable smelly hillbilly. RT @Alpha_57: BREAKING: Entire Russian Government Resigns After Putin State Of Nation Address https://t.co/dBM2Voz0Pl via @gatewaypundit 17 seconds ago

Kklazzique

Kelvin RT @bloggeryanke: Russian government resigns as Vladimir Putin plans future https://t.co/FGfEfzWago https://t.co/jzYOxnIJCR 24 seconds ago

Mendacity_Q

Giancarlo Croce 🏳️‍🌈✡️ Russia government resigns as Putin proposes reforms that could extend his grip on power - CNN https://t.co/iZKJQpduGG 25 seconds ago

SteveZmann

#TheZmann❌❌ RT @prayingmedic: Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and the entire government are resigning following a speech by Vladimir Putin. Put… 26 seconds ago

RobHaynie1

Rob Haynie RT @WordswithSteph: Russian government resigns as megalomaniacal Vladimir Putin proposes constitutional reforms that could extend his obses… 38 seconds ago

Ninjamonkky

Name Here__________ RT @MarkJKremer: This is huge. The entire Russian cabinet including Prime Minister Medvedev has resigned. Putin remains. https://t.co/BcwV… 40 seconds ago

Rigelina77

Lina RT @NatashaBertrand: Putin has proposed sweeping reforms that could extend his 20-year grip on power beyond the end of his presidency. The… 45 seconds ago

ResilienceNews

Resilience Association RT @cnnbrk: The entire Russian government resigns, clearing a way for President Vladimir Putin to enact reforms that would weaken his succe… 45 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Russia's Government Resigns As Putin Eyes Shift In Power [Video]Russia's Government Resigns As Putin Eyes Shift In Power

Russia&apos;s government, including its prime minister, resigned after Vladimir Putin announced changes aimed to help him maintain long-term influence.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:18Published

Russian government dissolved - Prime Minister Medvedev [Video]Russian government dissolved - Prime Minister Medvedev

The unexpected announcement, which came shortly after Putin proposed a nationwide vote on sweeping changes that would shift power from the presidency to parliament, means Russia will also get a new..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.