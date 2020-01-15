Global  

Late Ravens Owner Art Modell Skipped Over For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Late Ravens owner Art Modell again missed out on being named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but another Baltimorean did make the cut.

Katie Johnston reports.
