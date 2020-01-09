'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Passes $1B Globally | THR News



Recent related videos from verified sources Baby Yoda vs Babu Frik Its the cutest showdown in history! Today we're pinning two of the most adorable alien's from the Star Wars franchise against each other? Who will come out on top? Who will sip tea? Only this video has.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:23Published 5 days ago Billie Lourd stood in for late mum Carrie fisher during 'The Rise of Skywalker' shoot Actress Billie Lourd stood in for her late mum Carrie Fisher to shoot an emotional scene as iconic character Princess Leia for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:42Published 6 days ago