Another Earthquake Strikes Off Puerto Rico's Coast

People in Puerto Rico felt the ground shake again Wednesday as a 5.2 magnitude quake struck off the island's southern coast; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
Deadly 6.4 Magnitude Quake Rocks Residents Awake In Puerto Rico

The major temblor left at least one person dead and knocked out power to the island early Tuesday....
NPR - Published Also reported by •Newsycbs4.comReutersUSATODAY.comSBSCBS 2


Puerto Rico struck by second strong earthquake in two days

A strong earthquake struck Puerto Rico Monday night, causing a blackout across the U.S. territory....
CBS News - Published


ThatGrl721

🌊🏝SlightlySmartArsedFlorida🌴🌊 @realDonaldTrump @POTUS @WhiteHouse Where's the help for our United States citizens!?!? #puertorico #earthquake An… https://t.co/RTNUun2F0G 2 hours ago

SGTMcClain

Nathan McClain Another one... WTH??? https://t.co/xHEWCVgv5Y 3 hours ago

iTzPagedale

iTz Page Another earthquake strikes Puerto Rico https://t.co/kXl6JHhOKL 5 hours ago

TriciaLugo

TRICIA LUGO THIS IS HORRIBLE! https://t.co/6fj0GXNyjO 5 hours ago

ksdknews

KSDK News Another earthquake strikes Puerto Rico https://t.co/Q8igwyZeu8 6 hours ago

kentpg

Paul Kent Another earthquake strikes Puerto Rico https://t.co/tcrEGnpXQf 6 hours ago

asalovechild

Asa Lovechild Another one just hit 😢 praying for friends and family. Help Puerto Rico ❤️ https://t.co/L9RTVgqSCF 6 hours ago

jsweeney10

John Sweeney BREAKING: Another powerful earthquake has struck Puerto Rico in the same area a series of destructive quakes have h… https://t.co/LCyM7ivK25 6 hours ago


Puerto Rico Earthquakes: Local Aid Groups Responding To Urgent Human Needs [Video]Puerto Rico Earthquakes: Local Aid Groups Responding To Urgent Human Needs

Just about a week ago, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit towns along the south coast of Puerto Rico. Since late December, more than 2,000 tremors have rocked the island. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:26Published

5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Puerto Rico [Video]5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Puerto Rico

The earthquake off the Puerto Rican coast on Saturday follows hundreds of earthquakes and aftershocks for the U.S. territory since Dec. 28 that have caused structural damage to thousands of buildings..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:23Published

