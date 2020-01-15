Global  

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get Burger King Job Offer After Royal Family Exit

Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 03:10s
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get Burger King Job Offer After Royal Family ExitPrince Harry & Meghan Markle Get Burger King Job Offer After Royal Family Exit
Prince Harry savagely trolled by Burger King with brutal offer after Royal Family exit with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry savagely trolled by Burger King with brutal offer after Royal Family exit with Meghan MarkleFollowing a summit at Sandringham on Monday, Buckingham Palace confirmed Harry and Meghan would begin...
Tamworth Herald

Burger King offers Prince Harry a part-time job

Burger King offers Prince Harry a part-time jobNow that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made it official that they will become "financially...
New Zealand Herald


Naomi Campbell Picks Royal Sides [Video]Naomi Campbell Picks Royal Sides

The star is supporting Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:02

Did Meghan Markle hint at royal family exit with her fashion? [Video]Did Meghan Markle hint at royal family exit with her fashion?

Meghan Markle's shift to recycled outfits and high street style staples seemed to foreshadow her and Price Harry's decision to step back from the royal family.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 06:41

