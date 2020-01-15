Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Michael B Jordan on how he's ensuring diversity in his Hollywood films

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Michael B Jordan on how he's ensuring diversity in his Hollywood films

Michael B Jordan on how he's ensuring diversity in his Hollywood films

Michael B Jordan discusses how he's ensuring diversity in his Hollywood films at a special screening for his new film Just Mercy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael B. Jordan's life has changed [Video]Michael B. Jordan's life has changed

The very emotional movie, Just Mercy stars Michael B. Jordan as the world-renowned civil rights defense attorney and it changed his life. Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODE     Duration: 00:57Published

Jamie Foxx raves about Michael B. Jordan in Just Mercy [Video]Jamie Foxx raves about Michael B. Jordan in Just Mercy

Civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson worked to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner staring Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan. Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODE     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.