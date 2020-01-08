James Bond The Man with the Golden Gun Movie (1974) - Roger Moore, Christopher Lee, Britt Ekland

James Bond The Man with the Golden Gun Movie Trailer HD (1974) - Plot synopsis: James Bond is led to believe that he is targeted by the world's most expensive assassin while he attempts to recover sensitive solar cell technology that is being sold to the highest bidder.



