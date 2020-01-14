Global  

Former police officer says Port Clinton police followed proper protocols in Harley Dilly case

Former police officer says Port Clinton police followed proper protocols in Harley Dilly case

Former police officer says Port Clinton police followed proper protocols in Harley Dilly case

A private investigator and former Akron police officer who followed the Harley Dilly case closely said he believes that Port Clinton police followed proper protocols for a missing persons case.
