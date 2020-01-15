WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 15 now < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:28s - Published WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 15 Member of Holy Cross Rowing Team Killed In Florida Crash; Lawrence DPW worker shot, killed; Red Sox and Alex Cora part ways; Snowfall forecast. 0

