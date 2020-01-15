Global  

WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 15

WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 15

WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 15

Member of Holy Cross Rowing Team Killed In Florida Crash; Lawrence DPW worker shot, killed; Red Sox and Alex Cora part ways; Snowfall forecast.
