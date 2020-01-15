Global  

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Dead At 75

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died at 75, the WWE announced Wednesday.
Hall of Fame wrestler Rocky Johnson, father of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, dies

Rocky 'Soul Man' Johnson, a Nova Scotia-born wrestler, has died at the age of 75, according to World...
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Father and Wrestler Rocky Johnson Dead at 75

The WWE community is mourning the loss of one special wrestler. Wayde Douglas Bowles--between known...
