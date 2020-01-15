|
WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Dead At 75
|
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Dead At 75
WWE Hall of Famer Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died at 75, the WWE announced Wednesday.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Rocky 'Soul Man' Johnson, a Nova Scotia-born wrestler, has died at the age of 75, according to World...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •CBS Sports •CTV News •USATODAY.com •Seattle Times •Just Jared •ESPN •FOXNews.com
|The WWE community is mourning the loss of one special wrestler. Wayde Douglas Bowles--between known...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources