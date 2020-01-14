Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Montreal Canadiens vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:40s - Published < > Embed
Montreal Canadiens vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Game Highlights

Montreal Canadiens vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs.

Chicago Blackhawks, 01/15/2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PR_NHL

NHL Public Relations #HockeyOps explains "no goal" video review at 8:12 of the third period in the @NHLBlackhawks / @CanadiensMTL game. https://t.co/uCWKPexSMd 2 minutes ago

agonisti

Agonisti RT @ChicagoSports: Zack Smith scored a pair of first-period goals and Montreal native Corey Crawford made 32 saves as the Blackhawks beat t… 10 minutes ago

2ndCityHockey

Second City Hockey RECAP: Zack Smith scored two goals and Corey Crawford made 32 saves to lead the #Blackhawks to their third straight… https://t.co/2s8JNl7IYR 11 minutes ago

HawksReports

HawksReports CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS VS MONTREAL CANADIENS 1/15/20 https://t.co/puFJBoaMKP via @YouTube 19 minutes ago

SempaiAmanda

Amanda RT @CanadiensMTL: Montreal's win streak is over courtesy of a loss to Chicago tonight at the Bell Centre. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/B1qOtINJ… 20 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Smith sparks Blackhawks to 6th straight win in Montreal. MORE: https://t.co/97cA6WljYA https://t.co/wstq3Oi6dT 26 minutes ago

Rbergen21

Rachel Bergen RT @NHLdotcom: Zack Smith scored two goals for the Blackhawks in their third straight win, 4-1 against the Canadiens. Patrick Kane had an a… 29 minutes ago

ALL_ChiSports

ALL_ChiSports RT @ChiSportUpdates: The Chicago Blackhawks win 4-1 against the Montréal Canadiens. Zach Smith scored 2 goals. Patrick Kane is 2 points a… 31 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ottawa Senators vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Game Highlights [Video]Ottawa Senators vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Ottawa Senators vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 01/14/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:36Published

Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames - Game Highlights [Video]Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames, 01/13/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.