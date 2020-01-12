Global  

Robert Downey Jr enjoyed being an example to children when playing Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr enjoyed being an example to children when playing Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr enjoyed being an example to children when playing Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. says the most satisfying thing about playing Iron Man was being a role model to children who were inspired by the Marvel superhero.
