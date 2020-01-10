Democrats deliver impeachment articles to Senate

After weeks of rhetorical fire and fury, a handful of U.S. House members walked quietly across a hushed Capitol on Wednesday to deliver articles of impeachment to the Senate, paving the way for the trial of President Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will "soon'' transmit the articles of...

After weeks of rhetorical fire and fury, a handful of U.S. House members walked quietly across a...