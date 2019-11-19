Global  

Dog Sniffs Out Injured Koalas In Australia

Conservation dogs are being used to sniff out injured koalas as the devastating bushfires continue in Australia.

Taylor, a four-year-old Springer Spaniel has been trained to sniff out their fur and their scats.

Over 30,000 koalas died in the fires on Kangaroo Island alone.

The World Wide fund for Nature estimates that 1.25 billion animals have been killed in the fires.
RYAN TATE: Koala.

Point!

[MUSIC PLAYING] Taylor and I have been finding koalas together for three years now all up and down the east coast of Australia.

She's trained to sniff out their fur and their scats.

She will sit right below them, and point up to them and show us where they are.

