Jamie Foxx: We appreciate that people feel for us after Oscar snub

Jamie Foxx: We appreciate that people feel for us after Oscar snub

Jamie Foxx: We appreciate that people feel for us after Oscar snub

Jamie Foxx has said he appreciates that "people feel for us" after he was snubbed for an Oscar and only one black performer was nominated.

British star Cynthia Erivo is the only non-white person nominated in the acting categories at the 2020 ceremony, resulting in the lowest number of nods for performers from minority backgrounds since the #OscarsSoWhite controversy in 2015 and 2016.
