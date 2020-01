Judge asks if Chris Collins claimed innocence during re-election campaign 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:04s - Published Judge asks if Chris Collins claimed innocence during re-election campaign United States District Judge Vernon Broderick asked prosecutors and defense attorneys 26 questions, presumably to assist in his decision making. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Judge asks if Chris Collins claimed innocence during re-election campaign TOMORROW, FORMERCONGRESSMAN CHRISCOLLINS WILL FINDOUT IF HE GOES TOPRISON--POSSIBLY FOR MORETHAN FOUR YEARS.BUT RIGHT NOW, THEJUDGE WHO WILLDECIDE HIS FATE ISPLAYING "26QUESTIONS."7 EYEWITNESS NEWSHAS OBTAINED A LISTOF 26 QUESTIONS HEWANTSPROSECUTORS ANDDEFENSE ATTORNEYSTO ANSWER ASAP...PRESUMABLY TOASSIST IN HISDECISION MAKING.7 EWN REPORTERJEFF SLAWSON ISHERE BREAKINGDOWN WHAT THEQUESTIONS ARE, ANDWHY WE MAY ALREADYKNOW THE ANSWERTO ONE OF THEM.MOST OF THEQUESTIONSSURROUND STOCKPRICES AND COLLINS'HANDLING OF PRIVATEINFORMATION ABOUTAN UNFAVORABLETRIAL STUDYCONDUCTED BYINNATEIMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS.THAT ULTIMATELY LEDTO A SIGNIFICANTSELL-OFF OF SHARESBY COLLINS, HIS SONCAMERON, ANDCAMERON'S FATHER-IN-LAW STEPHENZARSKY.BUT JUDGEBRODERICK ALSOASKED THE PARTIES:-FOR REPORTSDOCUMENTING WHATTHE THREE MEN SAIDTO LAWENFORCEMENT-WHAT OTHER CALLSCOLLINS MADE THEDAY HE TIPPED OFFPEOPLE ABOUT THEBAD NEWS ABOUTINNATE-WHETHER COLLINS,AFTER REVERSING HISDECISION TOSUSPEND HIS RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN,MADE ANYSTATEMENTSPROFESSING HISINNOCENCE?AS OF NOW -- WE AREUNSURE IF HE DID --BUT THAT'S PARTIALLYBECAUSE HE DID NOTSPEAK TO MEDIA ATALL DURING HISCAMPAIGN.SOMETHING HE SAYSWAS DELIBERATE AS ITWAS PART OF HISSTRATEGY TO BEREELECTED.2:21-2:29 I'M NOT GOINGTO GET INTO THECHARGES AGAINST METHE FACTS WILL COMEOUT THESE AREMERITLESS CHARGESTHAT WAS NOVEMBER9 2018, AS COLLINSSAT DOWN WITH EDDRANTCH.DAYS PRIOR, THENIGHT HE WAS RE-ELECTED, HE TOLDREPORTERS THAT HEEXPECTED TO BEEXONERATED -- AS HEPROFESSED THAT HEWAS INNOCENT OFTHE MERITLESSCHARGES.WHILE IT'S IMPOSSIBLETO PREDICT WHAT THESIX PAGES OFCLARIFYINGQUESTIONS WILLMEAN FORBRODERICK'SSENTENCINGDECISION, HIS FINALQUESTION TOATTORNEYS PERHAPSINJECTS A GLIMMEROF BRODERICK'SIMPRESSION OFCOLLINS' OVERALLHANDLING OF HISINSIDER TRADING:"HOW CAN THEARGUMENT THATDEFENDANT COLLINSCOMMITTED ANEMOTIONAL ANDIMPULSIVE ACT ONJUNE 22, 2017 BERECONCILED WITH HISLYING TO LAWENFORCEMENTAPPROXIMATELY TENMONTHS LATER?"ED, MADISON?





