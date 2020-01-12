Global  

More than 20 killed in air raids on towns in Syria's Idlib

More than 20 killed in air raids on towns in Syria's Idlib

More than 20 killed in air raids on towns in Syria's Idlib

Russian-backed government forces step up attacks on rebel-held towns in northwest Syria, volunteer medic group says.
Recent related videos from verified sources

'A ceasefire never lasts': Idlib bombing resumes after brief lull [Video]'A ceasefire never lasts': Idlib bombing resumes after brief lull

Syria's last rebel bastion struck days after ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey takes effect, activists say.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published

Syria's ceasefire comes into force in Idlib province [Video]Syria's ceasefire comes into force in Idlib province

A ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey has come into effect in Syria's Idlib province.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published

