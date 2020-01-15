Global  

Sean 'Diddy' Combs elated over Notorious B.I.G.'s Hall of Fame induction

Sean 'Diddy' Combs jumped and yelled in excitement on the streets of Miami, Florida on Wednesday to celebrate the Notorious B.I.G.'s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2020 Inductees [Video]The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2020 Inductees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2020 Inductees Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, T-Rex and The Notorious B.I.G. are this year’s inductees. Ballots were..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published

