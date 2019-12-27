Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Airstrikes Hit Northwestern Syria Amid Cease-fire

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Airstrikes Hit Northwestern Syria Amid Cease-fire

Airstrikes Hit Northwestern Syria Amid Cease-fire

The airstrikes hit a market and an industrial zone in Idlib, trapping dozens underneath rubble.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Regime airstrikes kill 17 civilians in Syria’s Idlib

Regime airstrikes kill 17 civilians in Syria’s IdlibAt least 17 civilians were killed in airstrikes Saturday by the Bashar al-Assad regime in...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •MENAFN.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Over 230,000 people flee Idlib during Russian-backed offensive - UN [Video]Over 230,000 people flee Idlib during Russian-backed offensive - UN

The United Nations said 235,000 civilians had fled their homes in rebel-held northwestern Syria during a Russian-backed campaign of air strikes and shelling this month. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.