Airstrikes Hit Northwestern Syria Amid Cease-fire 6 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:54s - Published Airstrikes Hit Northwestern Syria Amid Cease-fire The airstrikes hit a market and an industrial zone in Idlib, trapping dozens underneath rubble.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Regime airstrikes kill 17 civilians in Syria’s Idlib At least 17 civilians were killed in airstrikes Saturday by the Bashar al-Assad regime in...

WorldNews - Published 5 days ago Also reported by • MENAFN.com









You Might Like



Tweets about this