Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Virginia becomes 38th State to ratify the equal rights amendment

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Virginia becomes 38th State to ratify the equal rights amendment

Virginia becomes 38th State to ratify the equal rights amendment

On Jan.

15, the Virginia House and Senate passed the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) with support from both Democrats and Republicans.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Virginia becomes 38th state to approve Equal Rights Amendment

Virginia has become the 38th state to approve the Equal Rights Amendment, which would officially...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comNewsyNPR


Even After Virginia's Passage, ERA Is On Uncertain Legal Grounds

Lawmakers in Virginia voted to make it the pivotal 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment,...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Virginia Becomes 38th State to Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment [Video]Virginia Becomes 38th State to Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment

On Jan. 15, the Virginia House and Senate passed the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) with support from both Democrats and Republicans.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:11Published

Virginia General Assembly Approves Equal Rights Amendment [Video]Virginia General Assembly Approves Equal Rights Amendment

Virginia could become the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, but the DOJ says it's too late for the amendment to take effect.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.