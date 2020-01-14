Japan's Super Nintendo World Theme Park to Open This Summer
Japan's Super Nintendo World
Theme Park to Open This Summer It will be located
in the city of Osaka.
It will debut around the same time as this year's
Olympic games in Tokyo, which start on July 24.
Tourists worldwide are expected to flock to Japan for the summer games.
Universal Studios Japan says Super Nintendo World
will combine video games with real life.
It adds that guests will
feel as if they are actually
within the games themselves.
To experience the park's Virtual Reality, you
will need a "power-up band." With the band, Universal Studios Japan
says you can perform the same
acts as the game's titular hero.