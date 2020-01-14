Global  

Japan's Super Nintendo World Theme Park to Open This Summer

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Japan's Super Nintendo World Theme Park to Open This Summer

Japan's Super Nintendo World Theme Park to Open This Summer

Japan's Super Nintendo World Theme Park to Open This Summer It will be located in the city of Osaka.

It will debut around the same time as this year's Olympic games in Tokyo, which start on July 24.

Tourists worldwide are expected to flock to Japan for the summer games.

Universal Studios Japan says Super Nintendo World will combine video games with real life.

It adds that guests will feel as if they are actually within the games themselves.

To experience the park's Virtual Reality, you will need a "power-up band." With the band, Universal Studios Japan says you can perform the same acts as the game's titular hero.
