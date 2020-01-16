Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ukraine Opens Probe Into Illegal Surveillance

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Ukraine Opens Probe Into Illegal Surveillance

Ukraine Opens Probe Into Illegal Surveillance

Ukrainian police have opened an investigation into the possible illegal surveillance of Marie Yovanovitch before her removal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ukraine opens probe of possible surveillance of ambassador

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian police say they have opened an investigation into the possibility...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •euronewsNYTimes.comTelegraph.co.uk


Trump impeachment: Was someone tracking the U.S. ambassador in Kiev?

Ukraine's Interior Ministry announced Thursday a criminal probe into alleged illegal surveillance of...
Haaretz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ukraine probing whether U.S. envoy was surveilled [Video]Ukraine probing whether U.S. envoy was surveilled

Ukraine's interior ministry announced an investigation into the possible illegal surveillance of the then American ambassador to Kiev, Marie Yovanovitch, following messages contained in documents..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.